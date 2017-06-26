Crowe Clark Whitehill announces new CEO appointment

Crowe Clark Whitehill has announced the appointment of a new chief executive, effective 1 September this year.

Nigel Bostock has been appointed as the top 15 firm’s new CEO, succeeding David Mellor who plans to retire from the firm in March 2018.

Bostock takes up the role following four years as managing partner of the Crowe Clark Whitehill’s London office. He joined the firmed as a graduate trainee in 1991, and has been a partner in the corporate and professional practices groups since 2005.

Bostock said: “It is an honour to have been chosen to lead Crowe and I look forward to building on the strong market presence that we have today.

“During my time with the firm I have seen many positive changes. We have grown significantly to become a member of the eighth largest global accountancy network while also developing a position as a recognised leader in the UK for audit, tax and advisory services across our five areas of focus: corporate business, non profits, pension funds, professional practices and private clients.

“I have always been proud to work for Crowe – we have a unique consistency of culture and values which allow us to develop long-term relationships and continue to deliver the highest quality services to clients.

“I would like to thank David for his exceptional leadership and contribution to Crowe. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the last 11 years and to see his dedication to the firm first hand. He is a widely respected and talented partner and he has been a great ambassador both for us and our profession.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced six partner promotions across the private clients tax team and corporate business team.