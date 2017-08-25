Crowe Clark Whitehall hires new partner

Top 20 firm Crowe Clark Whitehall has appointed Grant Anthony as partner, joining its Business Solutions team in London.

Anthony previously spent 12 years at Crowe Clark Whitehall, where he trained and qualified, before moving into industry in 1997. He then went on to co-found and manage a successful commercial interiors business.

He brings over 20 years of experience in CFO/FD roles across a range of SMEs and international and venture capital backed businesses. He has worked in a variety of sectors including recruitment, legal, technology and healthcare.

Grant Anthony commented on his appointment: “I am excited to be joining Crowe’s Business Solutions team and look forward to using my knowledge and sector experience to help our clients grow and negotiate the business landscape. Given the wider economic and political environment, it is an exciting and challenging time for the UK’s SMEs, but by using the skills and experience of the team, we will work with our clients to turn these challenges into opportunities.”

David Mellor, chief executive of Crowe Clark Whitehill said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Grant back to Crowe. In the 20 years he has worked in industry, Grant has gained a variety of specialist and highly-sought expertise. His experience will not only further strengthen our national Business Solutions team, but also support our clients and our continued growth.”

The firm also appointed a new CEO earlier this year.