Six partner promotions at Crowe Clark Whitehill

Top 15 firm Crowe Clark Whitehill has announced six partner promotions, effective April 2017.

In the private clients tax team, Richard Bull, Nick Latimer and Mark Stemp have all been promoted.

Stemp has 18 years’ experience in practice, and leads the private client tax service in the Thames Valley office. Bull qualified as a chartered tax adviser and chartered accountant with Crowe Clark Whitehill and is a specialist in private clients and trusts. Latimer specialises in advising UK and international clients on their tax affairs and has been appointed as private client tax partner with a focus on family business.

In the corporate business team, John Glasby, Mark Sisson and Matteo Timpani have received promotions.

Timpani leads on all aspects of UK mid-market M&A advisory work, and has been with the firm for nine years. He has been appointed as a new corporate finance partner. Glasby and Sisson have both been named new audit partners. Glasby specialises in corporate audit, working with a broad client base, including companies in financial services and natural resources. Sisson has been with the firm since 2004 and is based in the Kent office. He provides audit and business advice to a range of corporate clients.

David Mellor, chief executive of Crowe Clark Whitehill said: “The six joining the partnership have showcased exemplary client service and commitment to upholding the high standards of quality that are associated with Crowe. Looking ahead, the contributions of the new partners will undoubtedly enhance the firm’s tax, audit and advisory offerings as we embark on an exciting new year for the firm and continue to grow.

“Today’s announcements represent a continuation of our ethos of building trusted, long-term relationships with our clients and their advisers, both in the UK and internationally.”