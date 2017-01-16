MHA MacIntyre Hudson appoints corporate finance director

A DIRECTOR has been appointed to the corporate finance team of Top 20 firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson.

Tallat Mahmood will be based in the firm’s Reading office and will be advising growth businesses on fundraisings, buyouts, acquisitions, and disposals. He will also hold discussions with business owners on their strategic options to maximise value.

Mahmood has more than ten years’ experience, and has advised businesses across many industry sectors, specialising in the digital software markets. Mahmood has also established his own successful digital business.

Laurence Whitehead, managing director, MHA MacIntyre Hudson Corporate Finance, said: “Tallat has many deals and fundraisings under his belt. He also has the great benefit of having and set up and run his own successful digital business, which is a strong plus when relating to clients. Our team has advised on more and larger deals in recent years, and we are delighted that Tallat has chosen to help further our growth.”

Jason Mitchell, partner at MHA MacIntyre Hudson’s Reading office, added: “Tallat is a talented individual who we expect to contribute strongly to our ongoing success. He will work closely with the broader local team who between them have years of mergers and acquisition experience.”

The news comes as MacIntyre Hudson recently appointed Tariq Husain as head of global business services at the firm.

The firm has 89 partners and over 580 staff in fifteen offices in London, the South East, East Anglia, the Midlands, and in the Cayman Islands. MHA MacIntyre Hudson is the UK member of Baker Tilly International.