MHA MacIntyre Hudson advises on management buy-out

Top 20 firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson has recently advised J S Wright, the mechanical and electrical building services specialist, on a management buy-out.

MHA MacIntyre Hudon’s corporate finance team in the Leicester office advised on the proposed deal structure of the transaction, as well as valuation, raising of finance and full project management. Mukesh Bulsara, director of corporate finance at the firm led the team, with Jay Boyce, tax partner, providing expert tax advice.

The five executive directors of J S Wright are Marcus Aniol, managing director; Martin Roberts, finance director; Andrew Smith, national design and estimating director; Phil Leech, national mechanical contracts director; and Paul Featherston, national electrical contracts director. They have run the firm for the past 10 years.

Bulsara said: “J S Wright is an excellent business with an experienced management team, and we are pleased to have advised them on this strategic MBO transaction. We are excited about the firm’s prospects and look forward to supporting the management team as they are implementing their vision for the future.”

Aniol said: “The team at MHA MacIntyre Hudson helped us to focus on the key issues, and the advice they provided was always commercial and pragmatic. Mukesh and Jay worked hard to overcome any issues during the transaction process, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them in the future.”