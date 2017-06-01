ICAS appoints director of policy leadership

ICAS has announced the appointment of Bruce Cartwright as executive director of policy leadership, effective 8 May.

Cartwright has 30 years’ experience at PwC and was head of the firm’s Scottish corporate restructuring practice between 2001-2016, leading on a number of high-profile restructures in the UK and overseas.

He has previously chaired the ICAS insolvency committee, technical committee and oversight committee on the subject of Scottish independence, and is a former member of the ICAS Council.

In his new position, Cartwright will head up ICAS’ thought leadership activity, and will construct the institute’s policy positions.

Cartwright commented: “ICAS has a demonstrable track record for its contribution to policy development and innovative thought leadership within the global accountancy profession and business and I see my role as building on and extending this strong tradition.”

ICAS CEO Anton Colella said: “ICAS has a proud reputation for high-impact evidence-based thought leadership and policy work.

“The appointment of someone of Bruce’s standing in business, and in the profession, signals strongly our desire to build that reputation.

“Through his leadership we aim to play an even greater role in policy and influencing on behalf of our 21,000 members across the globe, while ensuring we act in the public interest.”

ICAS has recently appointed Lin Homer, former chief executive of HMRC, to the ICAS council.

In May, Accountancy Age interviewed Philip McNeill, head of taxation at ICAS, as part of a Q&A series on Making Tax Digital.