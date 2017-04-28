ICAS appoints new council member

ICAS has announced the appointment of Colin McClatchie to its council as a public interest member. McClatchie commenced his role on 1 January 2017, and will sit on the council for four years.

McClatchie joins three other public interest members on the ICAS council: Robert Black, Rhona Brankin and Dame Lin Homer.

In this role, McClatchie will be tasked with upholding the integrity and standing of the chartered accountancy profession.

Over the course of his career, McClatchie has worked at Thomson Regional Newspapers, the Scottish Daily Record and Sunday Mail, finally taking on the role of General Manager at News International Newspapers in 1995. He became managing director for Scotland and Ireland in 2004 and has since led wide-ranging change management programmes to improve operating efficiency and increased market share of the Scottish Sun, News of the World, Times and Sunday Times Scotland.

Colin currently serves as vice president of Scottish Opera and chair of Prescient, his mentoring and business strategy firm.

He has also held several non-executive roles such as chair of Glasgow UNESCO City of Music, non-executive director and chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committees of Scottish Enterprise and chair of the Institute of Directors Scotland.

McClatchie said: “I was delighted to be asked to join ICAS’ Council as a Public Interest Member. Representing the public interest has been central to many of my previous roles, and I am pleased to be able to continue this valuable work on behalf of the accountancy profession.”

ICAS chief executive Anton Colella said of the appointment: “Colin’s vast experience as a business leader and a non executive director will be of great value to Council. He is without doubt a man of independent thought and I am sure he will make a significant contribution to the public interest agenda for ICAS.”