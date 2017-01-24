PwC CEE strikes partnership with LSBF

An agreement between PwC in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) has seen the LSBF become the official provider of ACCA tuition materials for the PwC CEE Academy.

The LSBF will be the sole provider of training materials leading to the ACCA qualification, with a minimum of 5,000 sittings expected each year.

Vitaly Klopot, interim Commercial Director at LSBF Professional School said: “PwC has an outstanding reputation in professional services, and we’re proud to become an official ACCA provider for their prestigious academy.”

“This is a great foundation for the development of our Professional Education division, and an encouraging step forward for the future of our publishing business,” Klopot added.

Staff at PwC will have access to the LSBF’s online learning platform and hardcopy and electronic materials will be delivered to PwC sites across the region.

“PwC’s CEE Academies, Platinum ACCA approved learning partner and certified in many finance, HR and project management qualifications in major CEE markets, start a new relationship with LSBF. We believe the ACCA learning materials delivered by LSBF will support our students to demonstrate the highest level of knowledge, ethical and professional standards,” said Olga Cileckova, PwC director, ACCA CEE Centre of excellence based in Czech Republic.

PwC CEE spans 55 offices in 29 countries. The network involves 8,800 people, including 260 partners.