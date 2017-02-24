Edwin Coe recruits HMRC operational head of fraud investigation team

Law firm Edwin Coe has appointed HMRC’s operational head of fraud investigation services (FIS) as tax director.

Joining the firm’s tax team, Dmitri Surendran will advise clients who are subject to HMRC direct tax investigations, as well as advising on HMRC settlements and penalties. The firm said that Surendran will also review clients’ multi-jurisdictional affairs and structures “to ensure that these are, and remain, compliant especially with the focus on global transparency, CRS and inter-government information exchange agreements”.

At HMRC, Surendran was responsible for leading the London team of the offshore, corporate and wealthy unit of the fraud investigation service. He also managed HMRC projects concerning the utilisation of offshore data.

Head of tax at Edwin Coe, Frank Strachan, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Dmitri to the Edwin Coe Tax team. His skill and knowledge will greatly enhance our ability to support taxpayers who engage the services of the Tax team to assist them during an HMRC investigation. Furthermore, Dmitri offers a unique insight for clients with multi-jurisdictional affairs and structures who seek to ensure that their interests remain compliant for tax purposes in a globally transparent world.”