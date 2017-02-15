Moore Stephens recruits new private client partner

Top 10 firm Moore Stephens has appointed a new partner to its private client services team.

Mark McMullen joins the firm from Smith & Williamson. He has over 30 years of experience in private client services, and specialises in non-domiciled individuals, taxation, property, partnerships and trusts.

McMullen is a member of the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners (STEP), sitting on its City of London branch committee having previously served on its UK technical committee for several years.

Simon Baylis, private client partner at Moore Stephens said: ““Mark brings with him a wealth of experience in the sector and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.

“Tax advice for high net worth individuals is becoming increasingly complex, and the demand for such advice is growing. Therefore, having someone with Mark’s experience will be very beneficial to our clients.”

McMullen said: “Moore Stephens has a well renowned reputation in providing comprehensive services to both their business and private clients and I am really looking forward to joining the team.

“The firm combines traditional values and very high service, with an innovative outlook which makes joining a very exciting prospect.

“Moore Stephens already has a diverse and interesting private client base, which I am eager to engage with.”