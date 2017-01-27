Moore Stephens appoints new corporate finance partner

Top Ten firm Moore Stephens has appointed a new partner to its corporate finance team.

Damian Ryan joins from Mediaventura, where he was head of corporate finance. Prior to this role, Ryan was head of digital at Results International Group, a London-based specialist M&A and fundraising adviser.

Moore Stephens said that Ryan had acted for “leading and high profile players in the digital media space”, including Google, WPP and Omnicom. He was also responsible for the merger between Content Amp and Adyoulike, which is now listed by Forbes magazine as “one to watch”.

Phil Cowan, head of corporate finance at Moore Stephens said: “We are delighted that Damian has joined our corporate finance team. He brings with him a deep knowledge of the digital sector.

“Damian has advised many of the leading players in digital media and we are looking forward to clients benefiting from his insight and continuing our work in the sector.”

Ryan said: “Moore Stephens has an enviable track record for its M&A work and I’m very excited to be part of the team.

“I hope that my experience in the digital media arena combined with the globally recognised platform offered by Moore Stephens will enable us to greatly add to the firm’s current portfolio of successful deals.”