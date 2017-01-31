RSM appoints two partners to strengthen team

RSM has appointed two new partners to its East Anglian team.

Laragh Jeanroy, who has 20 years’ experience, has joined RSM’s audit practice. Prior to this new role, she was head of audit at PEM in Cambridge with responsibility for the audit and related advisory services to a portfolio of corporate and not for profit entities. Jeanroy has a specialism in the charities, technology and education sectors, and is currently deputy president of the East Anglian Society of Chartered Accountants.

Paul Harris has been appointed as lead partner in the private client tax team. He joins from Grant Thornton in Norwich, and was previously a private client tax partner with Smith & Williamson in Salisbury. Harris has over 30 years’ experience in private client taxation, including expertise in advising on wealth preservation and capital tax planning.

Stephen Duffety, office managing partner at RSM in East Anglia said: “We are delighted to welcome Laragh and Paul to the local RSM team. They both bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields and will be a huge asset to our clients. Their appointments also underline RSM’s ambition to continue to significantly expand our business across the wider East Anglian region.”