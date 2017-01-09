PKF Cooper Parry creates 68 new jobs

THERE HAVE been 68 new job positions created at PKF Cooper Parry across its offices.

Since the announcement of the Midlands-based firm’s “strongest ever” financial year, 68 new appointments have been made across its East and West Midlands offices. This has taken the total number of jobs created in the past 12 months to 110, with the firm eager to exceed its target turnover of £30m this financial year. The firm has previously achieved an excess of £5m in turnover.

Ade Cheatham, CEO, said: “This latest round of appointments now gives us dedicated people who will drive the business forward over the next 12 months. We have a really talented team around us, which will enable us achieve our long term aim of creating a £45m turnover firm within the next three years, reaching £150m within the next 10 years.”

In January 2016, PKF Cooper Parry merged with established Birmingham-based firm Clement Keys to create a £30m group, which spans both East and West Midlands. It is one of five UK firms to join the international PKF network.

The audit team has seen the largest growth with 43 additional members, with other recruitments into pensions and financial outsourcing teams.

Some of the key appointments have included Ed Gray who joins as the director of transaction services as well as the appointment of Ian Ball and Melanie Hopwell as audit managers. Audit senior, Rachel Tattershall, and audit manager, Natasha Clarke, have also joined the East Midlands audit team with further appointments expected in the coming months.

Chairman Jeremy Bowler will be adding a new role to his current position as the head of client services. Experienced deal-maker Phil Hinson joins the team as director of corporate finance.

In the tax team, Krista Fox has been appointed partner, Suki Kaur has been appointed director and Jeremy Birch has joined the firm as a restructuring director.

Fiona Holland has joined the firm as the head of sales and marketing from Gateleys, and April Bembridge has been appointed as the head of people. A head of finance is to be announced shortly.

There have also been further appointments made in restructuring, wealth, corporate finance, service charge and IT solutions teams as well as a “boost” in internal support.

The firm recently scooped the Most Innovative Practice of the Year – Mid-tier firm award at The British Accountancy Awards 2016.