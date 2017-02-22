PKF Cooper Parry makes executive team appointments

Midlands firm PKF Cooper Parry has made key appointments to its executive team, including a new chief financial officer, and a sales and marketing director.

James Parnell has been appointed CFO and partner, and joins the firm from Boots. Fiona Holland has taken up the position of sales and marketing director, joining from law firm Gateley Plc, and April Bembridge has been appointed as HR director, joining the firm from the Casual Dining Group.

In addition, Sally Spencer has been promoted by the firm to partner and chief operating officer, while Jeremy Bowler will combine his position as chairman with a new role as head of client services.

Chief executive at PKF Cooper Parry Ade Cheatham said: “Our business continues to grow at an incredible rate. We have some really exciting times ahead, and we now have the right senior team in place to drive the business forward in its next stage of stepped growth.”

PKF Cooper Parry has offices in Derby and Birmingham and was recently named most innovative mid-tier firm of the year at the British Accountancy Awards. The firm is on track to double its market share in the West Midlands within two years.