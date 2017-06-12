CIMA elects new president

CIMA has elected David Stanford as its new president for a one-year term.

In his new role, Stanford will preside over the governance of CIMA globally as well as promoting the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation. He will also promote the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, which was formed at the beginning of 2017 by CIMA and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Stanford has held numerous senior finance roles in a range of industries, including electronics and retail. He has been deputy president of CIMA for the past year.

He said: “I am privileged to become CIMA president at such a key time in our history. CIMA joining forces with the AICPA will take accounting to a new and dynamic level, by providing highly-skilled accountants with the knowledge, insight and drive to meet the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow.

“I strongly believe the work of the new Association, such as our ongoing commitment to members’ training and employability, will have a huge and positive impact on the profession.”

In 2016, CIMA’s membership increased by 3% to over 106,000. The professional body currently has members and students operating in 177 countries.

In January this year, CIMA’s Professional Standards Department reached a settlement with Margaret May over misconduct.