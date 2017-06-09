Transparent currency trade: How to achieve costs visibility

It can be difficult for customers who frequently deal with currency providers to know how much margin is being charged on currency exchange services.
Providers supply a rate that combines the mid-market rate set by the Forex market, and the supplier margin, which represents the additional charge to cover providers’ costs and generate profit. Customers are therefore in the dark as to how large a margin has been charged.
To achieve full visibility, customers can receive the costs of the trade as a fixed percentage on top of the mid-market rate, allowing full transparency of all costs and charges.
Take the first step towards full visibility by downloading this resource from marginexpert.com.
