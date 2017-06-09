Transparent currency trade: How to achieve costs visibility

09 Jun 17 | | Governance Management

It can be difficult for customers who frequently deal with currency providers to know how much margin is being charged on currency exchange services.

Providers supply a rate that combines the mid-market rate set by the Forex market, and the supplier margin, which represents the additional charge to cover providers’ costs and generate profit. Customers are therefore in the dark as to how large a margin has been charged.

To achieve full visibility, customers can receive the costs of the trade as a fixed percentage on top of the mid-market rate, allowing full transparency of all costs and charges.

Take the first step towards full visibility by downloading this resource from marginexpert.com.

Related reading

Introduction to KPMG UK’s new leadership team

06 Jun 17 | Author | Accounting firms Management People practice |

The new executive committee, effective 1 October 2017, brings together "a wide range of skill-sets, backgrounds and insights", says KPMG UK chair-elect Bill Michael

5 ways business models can affect VAT liability

25 May 17 | Author | Governance VAT |

Understanding the impact of business models on VAT obligations can help to minimise tax risks and ensure compliance with tax regulations

EY appoints head of UK Infrastructure Asset Intelligence practice

11 Apr 17 | Author | Accounting firms Management |

Patrick Bossert will be responsible for asset intelligence strategy and digital business transformation across the UK, with a focus on central government, transport and infrastructure

Six items for your pension governance checklist

09 Mar 17 | Author | Governance Pensions |

Steve Butler of Punter Southall Aspire highlights the importance of pension governance meetings to protect against mistakes and safeguard company reputation