Blick Rothenberg hires two new partners

Blick Rothenberg has appointed two new partners to its corporate tax team.
James Dolan joins the firm as corporate tax partner, and Daphne Hemingway joins as VAT partner.
Dolan previously worked in the international tax team at EY, and specialises in providing cross-border tax advisory services to multinational groups.
Hemingway has 20 years’ experience at top accounting firms and industries, and has worked across a variety of sectors, including property, construction, charity, banking, and finance.
Nilesh Shah, CEO of Blick Rothenberg said: “We have a strong ethos and culture, where the focus is on our clients, the quality of our service and our people. Daphne and James are fantastic additions to our team and the experience they have will enhance the range of services and support we offer to our clients both in the UK and internationally.”
