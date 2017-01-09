Independent city firm reports record 70% growth

RECORD TURNOVER growth of 70% for 2016 has been reported at Corrigan Associates.

The accountancy firm, formed by Edward Corrigan during the recession, has grown as an independent practice in the city.

Edward Corrigan said: “Our practice is much more about advice and support throughout the year than the annual routines of the past. The growth in cloud accounting platforms like Xero is facilitating these developments as well as a wave of younger entrepreneurs coming forward.”

Some of Corrigan Associates’ main clients include fast-growing technology companies based in the South West, as well as charities and independent businesses.

The business has expanded with the addition of Richard Bunker as a private client specialist partner, Andrew Jordan as an assurance specialist, and Rich Harding and Annabelle Jillett in business support and financial reporting services respectively.