KPMG’s apprenticeship intake jumps to 181 in 2017

KPMG has recruited 181 apprentices in 2017, a 40% increase on the 129 taken on in 2016.

The announcement brings the total number of apprentices recruited by the firm to 387.

The new apprentices will join either the KPMG 360⁰ apprenticeship programme or the KPMG 360⁰ Business Services programme. The former allows apprentices to experience all areas of the firm, before choosing to specialise in a particular field, while the latter enables individuals to gain experience in administrative roles, facilities and creative design while achieving level three in business administration.

This year, 150 apprentices have joined the KPMG 360⁰ apprenticeship programme, including 48 in the London office, 18 in Birmingham, 14 in both Bristol and Leeds and 12 in Manchester. The remaining apprentices have joined the Business Services intake, including 15 in London, 3 in both Manchester and Watford, and 2 in both Bristol and Nottingham.

Kathryn Robert, apprenticeship programmes lead at KPMG in the UK, said: “Over the last three years our apprenticeship schemes have become an increasingly important part of our recruitment strategy. We believe that recruiting a combination of graduates and apprentices encourages a wide range of people with different skills and experiences to join us – all of which contributes to the diversity of thought we are able to bring to our clients.

“A central component of expanding our schemes involves making different locations – such as Southampton, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and Cambridge – available to our apprentices, ensuring we are able to access previously untapped talent pools around the country.”

Karl Edge, regional chairman in the Midlands, said: “I am immensely proud that our apprenticeship programme is enabling so many talented young people to join our team in Birmingham.

“The city is booming and offers fantastic opportunities for apprentices and graduates to work on some of our biggest client projects. Our apprenticeship programme is an excellent training ground for a career with KPMG, offering a mix of study and work experience, and it is this combination that enables the students to get a broad, in-depth knowledge and experience from day one.

“The benefits of having young people from different backgrounds in the workplace are second to none. From a fresh pair of eyes on a problem, to a different perspective on a project, the learning experience is absolutely two-way. I’m thrilled to be welcoming our new apprentices as they embark upon their career with us. They are the future of our firm.”

Last week, BDO announced that 201 new trainees had joined the firm, with an additional 83 due to join in November.