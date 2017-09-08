284 new trainees join BDO

Top 10 firm BDO has welcomed 201 new trainees, with an additional 83 due to join in November.

The new trainees include 210 graduates and 74 school leavers, and will join various teams across the firm’s UK offices, including its tax, audit and advisory streams.

The trainees were selected from a record of over 9000 applications, a 50% increase from the previous year.

This intake follows BDO’s fresh recruitment strategy that is aimed at attracting millennials from a range of social and educational backgrounds.

The firm also recently hosted 40 interns and 44 students to its summer school programme.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO said: “I am proud and privileged to be welcoming so many talented individuals through our doors today.

“At BDO we encourage our people to shape their careers according to their strengths, skills and personality – rather than their education and experience – so it’s encouraging to see refreshing our approach to recruitment has helped us attract more people from different walks of life.

“It’s not just diversity in the backgrounds of our new recruits that’s important, but the skills they bring to BDO. As the profession evolves with technology and the demands of modern society, it’s the commercial and personal skills of our new trainees that will help us stay ahead of the competition and create business advisers fit for the future.”

BDO recently appointed a new financial services partner.

Accountancy Age recently profiled BDO Global CEO Keith Farlinger.