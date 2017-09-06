Partner moves from EY to Smith & Williamson

Zoe Thomas has been appointed by Smith & Williamson as partner in their London office. Thomas specialises in advising property and construction businesses on tax and business issues.

Thomas joins from EY, where she was a partner for nine years. Prior to that, she held positions at Deloitte for 10 years.

Thomas commented: “I am looking forward to working with everyone at Smith & Williamson. They bring a unique proposition to the market, with the ability to serve the breadth of business and private client needs. I am very interested in seeing how the investment management opportunity at Smith & Williamson can develop the relationship with clients.”

“I really enjoy working with real estate businesses, particularly in relation to transactions and tax advisory. Real estate transactions can often become very complex, requiring numerous different experts and extensive professional management, so it is very encouraging that Smith & Williamson has such a depth and breadth of services to offer clients.”

“The real estate sector is a particularly innovative and fast moving area. Companies, within the sector, are engaging in some highly original processes, and materials are being developed, which could benefit from claiming research and development tax relief on but companies miss out as they’re so time poor, or believe it is too complex, to claim. Smith & Williamson have been working with clients and contacts to try and change that belief and I look forward to continuing that focus”

Andrew Wilkes, head of business tax at Smith & Williamson, said: “Everyone at Smith & Williamson is delighted to welcome Zoe to our London office. Her expertise and knowledge, particularly of the real estate sector, will be a huge bonus to our organisation and our clients.”

After much speculation over a potential merger between Smith & Williamson and Rathbones, and a rival bid from Tilney’s, the top 10 accountancy firm recently confirmed that merger talks with Rathbones had been terminated, and that they are considering a potential stock market listing.