Partner joins BDO from KPMG

Top 10 firm BDO has appointed Richard Barnwell as financial services partner in its London office, effective immediately.

Barnwell leaves his role as partner at KPMG, having previously held positions at EY.

He specialises in advising clients on regulatory and compliance matters across the financial sector, with specific experience in designing and implementing regulatory compliant governance frameworks, skilled person reviews, undertaking remediation reviews and applying new regulatory legislation.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO, said: “The financial services sector is evolving and adapting as a result of intense competition, economic uncertainty and increasing customer expectations.

“Richard’s appointment reinforces our commitment to ensuring our clients receive the best advice to manage these demands. His wealth of experience will make a valuable addition to our already strong financial services team and our growing focus on the wealth and asset management sectors.”

Earlier this year BDO appointed a forensic expert as partner, made several promotions in its tax team, and promoted capital markets specialist Peter Smith to partner.

Accountancy Age recently spoke with BDO Global CEO Keith Farlinger.