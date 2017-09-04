Deloitte rises in auditor rankings with most FTSE 250 clients

The Q3 all-market auditor rankings from Adviser rankings show KPMG retaining the top spot of total stock market clients, with 391 audit clients, and PwC taking the second spot with 353 clients.

However, Deloitte, who overall ranks third with 258 clients, has taken on nine new FTSE 250 audits and surpassed PwC to take the top spot for most FTSE 250 clients. Deloitte has 68 FTSE 250 audit clients while PwC has 67.

Deloitte’s new audit clients include Aldermore, Ocado Group and Paysafe Group, and are all a result of an audit tender. Audit tenders have led to a lot of audits transferring between the Big Four lately, and Deloitte lost two FTSE 250 clients through tenders.

Deloitte increased the value of its clients by £21bn in the past quarter.

Despite these gains for Deloitte, PwC has the highest market cap for FTSE 250 clients at £129bn, compared with Deloitte’s £119bn.

PwC also continues to lead the way with most FTSE 100 audits, with 36 clients and the highest market cap at £803bn. KPMG comes second with 25, and Deloitte comes in third with 23.

PwC held on to the top spot for most small cap / fledgling audit clients, at 97.

BDO continues to expand its audit portfolio, having overtaken KPMG to take the top spot for the AIM auditor rankings, and the firm now has as many audit clients as EY – both ranking fourth overall with 227 clients apiece.

Read the CEO of IFAC’s thoughts on how auditor responsibilities are changing.