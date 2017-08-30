Tilney and Rathbones in bidding war over Smith & Williamson merger

Following reports last week that Smith & Williamson and Rathbones were in advanced stages of merger talks, investment firm Tilney has made a last-ditch bid.
Tilney, who has £23bn assets under management compared with Rathbone’s £36.6bn, made an all cash offer in the eleventh hour, with the certainty of cash likely to have some appeal.
Despite the Tilney Group’s rival bid, Sky reported that the Smith & Williamson management team, led by David Cobb and Kevin Stopps, were still more inclined towards the original £2bn merger with Rathbone’s, which would give the new company combined wealth of assets worth over £55bn.
However, the bid may put pressure on Rathbone’s to increase their initial offer, or start a potential bidding war.
Smith & Williamson are in the market for a merger after Canadian investor AGF, who holds roughly 30% of its shares, expressed an interest in selling. 20% of shares are owned by Smith & Williamson employees.
This bid fits with Tilney’s current growth strategy, following its recent acquisition of rival wealth manager Towry that saw Tilney Bestinvest and Towry merge and rebrand as the Tilney Group.
Smith & Williamson recently promoted 13 partners.
Related reading
Deloitte reports revenue growth of 11%
Despite revenue growth across multiple sectors, distributable profit for 2017 was flat year on year at £608m
Crowe Clark Whitehall hires new partner
Grant Anthony will be joining its Business Solutions team in London
UHY Hacker Young prepares for Brexit with new international offices
The UHY international network plans to expand its international network by adding a new member firm in Germany and affiliate firms in Lyon, France and Madrid, Spain
PwC launches scale-up programmes to support start-ups
The SCALE programmes are aimed at fostering innovation and linking fast-growth start-ups with large organisations, with a focus on fintench, commerce, health and govtech sectors