UHY Hacker Young prepares for Brexit with new international offices

In order to meet challenges posed by Brexit, the UHY international network plans to expand its international network by adding a new member firm in Germany and affiliate firms in Lyon, France and Madrid, Spain.

Jon Warsop, group chairman of UHY Hacker Young, said: “It is an exciting time for UHY Hacker Young and the broader UHY family. We have been making fantastic strides in the development of our international business, raising the number of our offices in the network to cover more than 10 additional countries over the last three years.”

“Regardless of Brexit our UK clients are looking for more assistance as they expand globally. However, adding very substantial local expertise and support for them in Frankfurt, Madrid and Lyon will also help our clients deal with the challenges Brexit creates.”

“We want to make sure our clients can meet the export challenge created by Brexit as well as they possibly can.”

The group has seen major global growth over the past few years, increasing the number of its office from 275 offices in 2013 to 325 this year.

Earlier this year UHY Hacker Young appointed a new head of corporate tax.