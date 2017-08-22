Latest Big Four auditor changes

EY becomes BHP Billiton’s auditor
EY has been appointed as auditor of BHP Billiton by its board following a comprehensive tender process for the year beginning 1 July 2019, subject to shareholder approval.
The mining company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) and has a combined market capitalisation of £80bn.
EY will take on a global role, with core teams in offices around the world.
Hywel Ball, EY’s UK head of audit, said: “We are thrilled to be named auditors to BHP Billiton and are proud to have been selected from among the competition.
“BHP is the largest diversified miner in the world. Our global structure, combined with our wealth of experience in the sector, helps enable us to advise international businesses of this scale. We are delighted about the opportunities this audit win will bring to our people across the globe.”
KPMG to audit Paypoint
After an audit tender process, KPMG has been chosen to audit payment services company Paypoint following Deloitte’s resignation, effective immediately. The decision has been board-approved and is subject to shareholder approval. Deloitte did not participate in the tender process.
Paypoint netted revenue of £211.9m in 2017.
PwC appointed auditor of Cranswick
PwC has been appointed as auditor of FTSE 250 company Cranswick, replacing EY. PwC won the tender process, which EY did not participate in due to its extended tenure as the food production company’s auditor, since 1972.
PwC have recently been fined a record £5.1m over RSM Tenon audit and KPMG were fined £4.8m over Miller Energy audit.
Related reading
PwC fined a record £5.1m by the FRC over RSM Tenon audit
PwC and partner Nicholas Boden have been severely reprimanded and fined over admitted misconduct relating to RSM Tenon audit
KPMG fined £4.8m over Miller Energy audit
KPMG issued an unqualified report of Miller Energy’s financial statements, despite the fact that the company grossly overstated the value of certain assets, and counted some twice
Toshiba narrowly escapes delisting as PwC finally signs off on accounts
PwC has signed off on Toshiba’s accounts, ending a period of uncertainty during which the auditor withheld its opinion on the tech giant’s financial statements
Brave new world: how auditor responsibilities are changing
Fayez Choudhury, CEO of IFAC, looks at the updated Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, NOCLAR, and how auditor responsibilities are changing