BDO appoints forensic expert as partner

Top 10 firm BDO has appointed forensic expert Steven Law as a partner in its London forensic services team.

Law joins BDO from Berkeley Research Group, and previously held positions at KPMG, Deloitte and AlixPartners in the UK, US and Canada.

He has a wealth of experience advising clients on disputes and regulatory matters, and specific experience in damages in competition and anti-trust matters, quantification of losses, contentious private business valuations and post-acquisition disputes.

Paul Eagland, managing partner at BDO, commented: “Legal disputes and financial investigations are now commonplace in the business world. Having experts with significant experience in dealing with complex cases gives our clients complete peace of mind at what can be a very challenging time.

“We have one of the most impressive forensic and dispute advisory practices in the UK. The team has considerable experience in advising on complex disputes and litigious matters across multiple jurisdictions. Steven’s appointment reinforces our commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in this area.”

BDO recently made two senior promotions in its tax team.

