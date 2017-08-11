Shortlist announced for British Accountancy Awards 2017

The shortlist has now been released for the annual British Accountancy Awards, in association with Accountancy Age and ACCA. To view the shortlist, please click here.

Congratulations to all finalists!

The British Accountancy Awards are regarded as the industry’s most prestigious accolades. They celebrate professional development and highlight those that have demonstrated excellence in their profession over the last year.

On 13 October, the British Accountancy Awards will welcome over 750 guests, representing a multitude of small local firms to the larger regional, national and global players. In addition, this year, the British Accountancy Awards will also welcome finance teams and accountants working in industry.

There are seven brand new categories to look out for this year, including “Excellence in Accounting/ Finance Technology”, “Accounting Innovation Project of the year”, “Outstanding Community Engagement and Contribution” and many more of the familiar categories.

Many congratulations to those on this year’s shortlist, including MHA MacIntyre Hudson, Smith & Williamson, Unilever Future Finance, PKF-FPM, Oracle NetSuite and more.

For more information, visit the British Accountancy Awards website.