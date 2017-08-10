MHA MacIntyre Hudson appoint new partner

Top 20 firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson has appointed Toby Stephenson as partner.

Stephenson joins from BDO and brings with him 25 years of experience. He specialises in advising growing entrepreneurial and private equity backed companies and UK subsidiaries of international companies, across a variety of sectors.

Toby commented on his new role: “With it’s strong roots in the owner managed entrepreneurial business sector, coupled with a strong international capability through it’s membership of Baker Tilly International, MHA MacIntyre Hudson was a natural choice of firms to join given my background and client base.”

“I’ve known the Birmingham team for a number of years, and have admired their client service ethos in finding solutions to problems and dedication to helping clients achieve their goals. I am really looking forward to joining this already strong team and help further grow and develop the Birmingham office”.

Chris Barlow, head of the Birmingham office, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Toby has agreed to join us. He’s an exceptional individual, and exactly the right sort of talent that we need to push ourselves forward and continue the growth that we’ve seen over the past couple of years. Toby will bring a real sense of strength and depth to the team. I know that I, and the rest of the team are very much looking forward to getting to know and working with Toby”.