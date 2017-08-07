BDO makes senior promotions in its tax team

Top 10 firm BDO has made two senior promotions in its tax team.

Robert Aziz has been appointed BDO’s global head of tax, heading a team of over 10,000 tax specialists across 162 countries. Stephanie Wilson has been promoted to national head of employment tax, leading a team of 50 specialists.

Aziz has been with BDO since 2002 and set up BDO UK’s corporate international team in 2006. He will play a crucial role in the strategic direction and growth of the global network’s tax business.

Wilson, who joined the firm in 2015, specialises in managing employment costs and mitigating employment tax risk and currently advises businesses on employment tax.

Teresa Payne, previously head of employment tax, has been promoted to head of people for BDO UK.

Andy Butterworth, national head of tax at BDO, said: “Our tax team has witnessed phenomenal growth in the last two years, both here in the UK and internationally. The opportunity for Robert and Stephanie to step up into these new roles is testament to their impressive work and experience.”

“The tax landscape is constantly evolving and is increasingly complex for businesses to navigate. Business leaders want to work with advisers that not only understand the tax technicalities but those who are commercial and can help them fully comply with their tax obligations. Robert and Stephanie have these qualities in spades and have significant experience in helping businesses thrive in changing times.”

