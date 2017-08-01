FRP Advisory announces merger with BWC

FRP Advisory, business advisory firm, has announced a merger into the partnership of BWC, a firm of independent corporate recovery and insolvency specialists based in Yorkshire and Teeside.

The merger bolsters FRP Advisory’s presence in the north by creating a power-house of independent restructuring advisors, and also adds a new office in Teeside for the firm.

The move sees all 16 members of staff from BWC being brought into FRP, including three partners – Gary Blackburn, Paul Whitwam, David Willis, who have over 90 years of insolvency experience combined.

They will join the existing team at FRP Advisory Yorkshire team, which is led by partner Phil Pierce and two directors.

Jeremy French, managing partner at FRP Advisory, commented: “We are delighted to see the group strengthened by the arrival of the entire BWC team. Led by Gary, Paul and David as partners and Martyn [Pullin] and Pete [Scriven] as directors, the team’s joining FRP Advisory provides added impetus to staff at all levels, whilst ensuring that the strength and depth of our combined advice can benefit all the management teams, equity partners, other investors, lenders and key institutions we serve.”

Geoff Rowley, senior partner at FRP Advisory, said: “Over the past four years we have more than quadrupled the size of our northern England presence in response to demand for FRP Advisory’s services. The latest arrivals complements the firm’s key restructuring work, but we will also continue to grow our corporate finance, debt advisory, forensic and pension service lines in order to support businesses throughout the whole of the corporate life cycle.”

Gary Blackburn, co-founder with Paul Whitwam of BWC, and now partner at FRP Advisory, said: “Both Paul, David, Martyn, Pete and I and the rest of former BWC are excited about the future as part of the FRP Advisory partnership. We all share the ambition to devise innovative solutions at times of strategic business change, bringing the energy and enthusiasm all our clients have come to expect when we seek to create and recover value on their behalf.”

FRP Advisory was appointed to liquidate collapsed retailer BHS last year, a process it is still in the midst of.