Wetherspoons to replace PwC as auditor

J D Wetherspoon will replace PwC as its auditor, terminating a 34 year relationship.
The pub chain confirmed that after a competitive tender process it is recommending Grant Thornton, top 5 firm, to its shareholders as replacement auditor.
PwC will continue auditing Wetherspoons until 31 July 2017.
European audit reform legislation that came into effect last year requires companies to put their audit out to tender every 10 years. PwC did not put a tender offer in following Wetherspoon’s decision to enforce mandatory audit rotation.
The Big 4 firm earned £217,000 from the FTSE 250 company in 2016, according to Wetherspoon’s annual report.
This follows news that Ukraine has removed PwC’s bank auditing rights.
Grant Thornton recently made appointments to its transaction advisory services and with an independent non-executive director.
Related reading
Demand for audit skills exceeding supply
In response to changes in the audit environment, the profession contracted. There is now a gap between supply and demand, with the demand for audit skills far exceeding the supply
Ukraine central bank removes PwC’s bank auditing rights
The National Bank of Ukraine came to this decision following PwC's failure to identify improper activities of PrivatBank
NAO takes over from EY as BBC auditor
In its annual report the BBC has confirmed that the National Audit Office (NAO) will become their external auditors for the financial year 2017-2018, taking over from EY
FRC launches investigation into PwC over BT audits
The investigation relates to PwC’s audits of the financial statements of BT Group between the years March 2015 and 2017