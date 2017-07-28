Partner move from Deloitte to Smith & Williamson

Tom Shave has left his role as partner at Deloitte to join top 10 firm Smith & Williamson. Shave specialised in advising financial services businesses, with a particular focus on fintech.

Tom commented on the move: “I am delighted to join the talented group of individuals at Smith & Williamson, where the focus on servicing the entirety of a private client and their business interests is the cornerstone of the culture. The breadth of knowledge in the team is second to none and the firm’s ability to bring investment propositions is unique in the market.

“I really enjoy working with businesses and individuals within the financial services community. The interaction between tech and tax has, historically, been underexplored and I am really interested in developing methods by which a business can meet its tax obligations in a more efficient way.”

“Making Tax Digital, the government quarterly tax reporting, is on the horizon and, although some uncertainties remain, it is unlikely to go away. Indeed there is a lot a business can do now to prepare for the proposed major changes to the way it is supposed to pay tax.”

Andrew Wilkes, head of business tax at Smith & Williamson, added: “We are really pleased to welcome someone of Tom’s calibre to Smith & Williamson. His expertise and knowledge will make a fantastic addition to our organisation due to his standing in the market. We are particularly looking forward to him bolstering our financial services and markets group offering.”

Deloitte, meanwhile, has been growing its force, recently appointing 57 new partners and new head of private client services.