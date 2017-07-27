HMRC appoints new director generals

HMRC has made some personnel shifts to strengthen its customer service and customer compliance groups.

HMRC has appointed Penny Ciniewicz as director general of customer compliance, moving from her current role of chief executive of the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) that she held for eight years.

Ciniewicz said: “It’s a privilege to be returning to HMRC after nearly eight years as chief executive for the VOA. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to build on the work of Jennie Granger in ensuring we reduce the tax gap and promote compliance, ensuring we bring in the money that pays for the UK’s public services.”

Ciniewicz takes over from interim director general David Richardson, who took on the role following the departure of Jennie Granger last month.

Melissa Tatton, currently director for HMRC’s individuals and small business compliance, will replace Ciniewicz as chief executive for the VOA.

Of the appointment, Tatton said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Valuation Office Agency, given its strong delivery track record, as it continues to transform, and to be joining HMRC’s Executive Committee.”

Both Ciniewicz and Tatton will be commencing their new roles on 4 September.

Meanwhile Angela MacDonald will take on a new role overseeing the customer services group, leaving her current role of operational excellence director in HMRC. MacDonald replaces Ruth Owen, who stepped down last month. MacDonald will take up the role on 7 August.

MacDonald added: “As operational excellence director, I see first hand the commitment and passion among our people for delivering high-quality customer service. This is a fantastic opportunity and it is a privilege to follow in Ruth Owen’s footsteps, investing in and building the best service we can for all our customers, now and in the future.”

Chief executive and permanent secretary of HMRC, Jon Thompson, said of the moves: “I’d like to congratulate Melissa, Penny and Angela on their appointments, and am delighted to welcome them to HMRC’s Executive Committee. They bring a wealth of capability, leadership and experience with them, and will have vital roles to play in helping build our future and achieve our vision of becoming a world-class organisation.”