EY names new Global Family Business leader

Marnix van Rij has been appointed EY Global Family Business Leader while Helena Robertsson has been named EY Family Business Leader for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA).

With these new appointments EY’s Family Business team expands, which works to support leading and emerging family businesses worldwide.

Tax and private client services professional van Rij brings extensive knowledge and experience to the role, having gained public sector and governmental experience having served as party chair of a political party and as a current member of the Dutch First Chamber of Parliament (Senate) in the Netherlands since 2015. He also has a wealth of experience advising entrepreneurial families and businesses.

Robertsson most recently led the family business and private client services in the Nordics and the tax practice in Stockholm. She is a member of the Board of the Swedish Certified Tax Advisors and a Board member of the Institute for Fiscal & Legal Security in Sweden.

Uschi Schreiber, EY global vice chair of markets, said of the appointments: “Family businesses are the back bone of many economies around the world. EY is working with them through the EY Global Family Business Center of Excellence, the NextGen Academy, Family Business Leaders’ Roundtables and more. Through a network of partners across 150 countries we tailor our services to the unique needs of family businesses. This global approach has made us a trusted advisor to some of the world’s largest family businesses. With Marnix’s appointment we will take our Family Business services to a whole new level.”

Van Rij commented: “The accelerated pace of disruption, shifting regulatory environments and constant changes in the global economy make for an exciting and challenging time to work with family businesses. I’m excited to have this opportunity and look forward to leveraging our global network’s technical experience and talent to help our clients achieve their highest growth potential.”

The rest of the EY global family business team leaders include: Carrie Hall as EY Family Business Leader for the Americas, Ian Burgess as EY Family Business Leader for Asia-Pacific and Yoshiaki Uno as EY Family Business Leader for Japan.

This news comes after EY announced the appointment of 63 new partners.

