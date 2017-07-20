RSM appoints audit partner

RSM, audit, tax and consulting firm, has appointed Kevin Harris as an audit partner in its Leicester office.

Harris was previously partner at Cooper Parry and has over 23 years of experience as specialist auditor and adviser to local SMEs. He was also vice chair of the LLEP and non-executive director of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.

Ben Lawrance, RSM’s Leicester office managing partner, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Kevin to the team. Kevin is a highly accomplished business adviser, he is very well connected and respected in the Leicester professional services market, and he will be a huge asset to RSM’s small and middle market clients.”

RSM also recently announced the appointment of a private client tax partner.