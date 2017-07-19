DFK International appoints new president

The global accountancy association DFK International has appointed Roland Graf as its new president.

Graf is a partner of DFK and active figure on the DFK International Tax Committee. He is also a specialist tax lawyer at Peters, Schönberger & Partner (PSP), a firm based in Munich, Germany.

Graf has taken on a three year term as president, succeeding Demetris Demetriou, and will be working on bringing in leaders of the future into DFK.

Roland said of his appointment: “I’m delighted to have been appointed president of this fantastic association, and to pick up from the great work Demetris has contributed during his term.

“DFK continues to grow in stature, and we have many strong members, and we need build on this and strengthen our association, as it remains a competitive global market.

“To develop DFK in the right direction requires us to have quality firms and attract more international clients. This is a challenge, but it is necessary to maintain our strength.

“The needs of DFK member clients are changing over time. We will still have our traditional consulting work to do, but we have to adapt and develop lots of new services which our clients require. This extends from managing the challenge of digitalisation, to automating processes, and is vital for the future.”

Immediate past president Demetrious said: “I know Roland extremely well and I feel very comfortable handing the presidency over to him. I’ve no doubt he’ll do a fantastic job. I wish him all the best.”