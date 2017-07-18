Grant Thornton appoints new independent non-executive director

Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of an independent non-executive director.

Imogen Joss joins the firm, replacing Caroline Goodall who stepped down from the board on 30 June 2017.

Ed Warner, independent chair of the firm’s governance body, said that Joss would bring “a wealth of experience and a passion for talent development and organisational culture change” and that she had “an exceptional background in an array of business areas such as fintech, energy and commodities with strong strategic, commercial and operational experience”.

“She also has a reputation for rapidly building and maintaining customer and stakeholder network relationships,” added Warner.

Joss commented: “Over the last few years the firm has made some truly ground breaking changes, it’s this innovation and dynamism that has attracted me to the firm and I’m excited to join Grant Thornton and be a part of the next phase of evolution for the firm.”

Speaking about Goodall’s departure from the firm, Warner said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Caroline and I know that colleagues who have worked with her since she became one of the firm’s first INEs have found both her counsel and challenge invaluable. Her support and insight over the last seven years has helped shape the type of progressive firm Grant Thornton is today. We wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.”

Earlier this week, Grant Thornton announced a director promotion in its transaction advisory services team. In April this year, the firm announced 20 new appointments across its advisory and audit teams in Yorkshire.