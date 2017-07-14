Deloitte appoints new head of private client services

Deloitte has announced the appointment of a new head of private client services, effective July 2017.

Nicola Roberts has been appointed to the role. In 2011, she became one of the firm’s youngest partners, having joined the firm in 2008 following 12 years at PwC.

Paul Higgleton, private client services partners and vice chairman at Deloitte, said: “We are delighted to have Nicola appointed to her new role. She is highly respected within the industry and her energy, enthusiasm and strategic insight will further enhance the great success we have been experiencing in the market. We have invested heavily over the past two years in expanding our services and Nicola’s appointment comes at an exciting time for us, as we seek to lead the way in bringing a truly differentiated offering to our clients.”

Roberts said: “I am delighted to be moving into this new role. Deloitte has a unique and dynamic proposition in the market with our combination of tax, family enterprise and private office consulting. I am excited and proud to lead our fantastic team of talented advisers where we will continue to focus on delivering a second to none service.”

Two director promotions

Deloitte also announced the promotion of two directors.

Ian Goodsell focuses on international family office clients in the London office, while Shaun Curtis advises entrepreneurs and businesses in the Cardiff office. Both Goodsell and Curtis joined the firm as graduates.

Earlier this month, Deloitte announced the appointment of 57 new partners, 23% of whom are women. This news followed the release of PwC’s gender pay gap of 13.7%.