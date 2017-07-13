EY appoints 63 new partners

EY has appointed 63 new equity partners to its UK offices. Of these, 34 are internally promoted partners while 29 are direct entry partners.

Steve Varley, UK chairman at EY, said: “Welcoming 63 new equity partners to the UK firm is testament to the continued investment we are making in our business. Recruiting, retaining and developing diverse talent is a commercial imperative and key to providing our clients with exceptional service. That is why I am particularly proud of the number of female partners that have been promoted internally this year – 35% of our intake.

“Our new partners are the future leaders of EY – they have the passion and skills to out-innovate and outperform. I would like to congratulate all of them on achieving this significant career milestone.”

The firm expressed a commitment to diversity in 2013, setting the target of having at least 30% female and 10% BAME distribution in its new partner intake, measured continually every three years. In 2017, the firm’s intake was 27% female and 13% BAME.

Placing importance on diversity in new partner intakes has also been the case with other Big 4 firms in their recent sweeping promotions, with PwC’s recent partner intake being 27% female and Deloitte’s at 23% female.

Maggie Stilwell, managing partner for talent, UK & Ireland at EY added: “Creating an inclusive culture, where diversity is celebrated and our people are free to be themselves is a firm priority. In such an environment individuals can thrive and achieve their ambitions; it also makes for a better business performance.

“Coupled with cultivating an inclusive and flexible working culture, we run targeted initiatives that support the progression of female and BME talent throughout the organisation. Our investment and efforts to strengthen our pipeline of future leaders are making a difference and will pay greater dividends in the future.”

Varley concluded: “In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, characterised by disruption and unprecedented technological change, having the best people, with a range of diverse experiences and backgrounds, enables us to best respond to the global demands of our clients. This year’s crop of new partners reflects the depth and breadth of talent we have at EY, and positions us for continued growth in the future.”