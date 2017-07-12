Grant Thornton makes transaction advisory services appointment

Grant Thornton has made a director promotion in its transaction advisory services team.

Jon Stubbings has been promoted to director, having first joined the firm in 2006. He has experience in providing advice to private equity and corporate clients across a range of sectors, and is a member of Grant Thornton’s technology, media and telecommunications team.

Pete Dawson, partner and global head of transaction advisory services at Grant Thornton, said: “We are delighted to promote Jon to director. His appointment will bolster the senior transaction advisory leadership team and further strengthen our established service offering.”

Stubblings commented: “I am really pleased to be promoted to director at a time when transaction advisory services are more in demand than ever. With an ever-increasing focus on ensuring trust and integrity in our financial markets and the increasing levels of uncertainty in the wider market, providing our clients with the right level of support and expert insight is essential to facilitating a smooth deal process.”

Last month, Grant Thornton appointed a new tax director in its East Midlands office in Leicester.

Earlier this year, the firm announced 20 new appointments across its advisory and audit teams in Yorkshire.