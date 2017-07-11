RSM hires private client tax partner

RSM has announced the appointment of a private client tax partner in its Leeds office.

Chris Etherington joins the firm from PwC, where he spent 12 years in the private client and private business teams, focusing on providing tax advice to individuals and businesses in Yorkshire.

At RSM, Etherington will work with private clients to support them on matters relating to tax and wealth and succession planning, while also working to expand the firm’s private client offering.

Kevin O’Conner, regional managing partner for Yorkshire and the North East at RSM, said: “It’s great to welcome Chris to the Leeds team. He will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of our private client practice – bringing a wealth of experience that will allow us to support more high net worth individuals with complex tax planning needs.”

Etherington commented: “As a leading middle market adviser, RSM was a natural fit for me. The firm acts for a range of high net worth individuals and entrepreneurial businesses where effective tax planning can make a huge impact. I look forward to drawing on my experience to help individuals, their families and businesses to manage their tax affairs, ensuring they meet their obligations to HMRC and plan for the future at a time when the rules have never been more complex.”

RSM recently announced the appointment of a partner and a director to the tax practice in its Preston office, and an employment tax partner in Gatwick. In addition, 13 partner promotions were announced in April this year.