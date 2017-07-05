Smith & Williamson announces 13 partner promotions

Top 10 firm Smith & Williamson has announced 13 partner promotions for 2017.

The promotions have been made across the accounting and business services, business tax, financial services, investment management, private client tax and recovery and restructuring.

Ashley Higgs and Lindsay Manson have been promoted in accounting and business services in the Birmingham and London office respectively.

Also in the London office, Matthew Watts has been made partner in business tax and Andrew Cunnington has been promoted in financial services.

In investment management, Nuala Devine (Belfast), Caroline Dyson (London), Lisa Henderson (Guilford), Graeme Little (Belfast) and Louise Thornhill (Bristol) have all been appointed as partners.

Julia Rosenbloom (Birmingham), Lee Webster (Salisbury) and Krista Woodman (Cheltenham) become partners in private client tax, and Adam Stephens has been promoted in recovery and restructuring in the London office.

Kevin Stopps, co-chief executive and managing partner of tax and business services, said that the firm was “delighted” to announce the promotions, and that they reflected “some outstanding contributions” in addition to “demonstrating the strength and breadth of the services we offer to private clients and their business interests”.

David Cobb, co-chief executive and managing partner of investment management and banking, offered his congratulations to the new partners. “They have clearly demonstrated to us and our clients their significant advisory capabilities but also their pride in living, and encouraging, the firm’s key values,” he said.

In April this year, Smith & Williamson expanded its private client team with three new appointments. In February, the firm reported double digit rises in the group’s operating income and adjusted operating profit during the six months to October 2016.