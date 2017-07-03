PwC appoints 52 new partners

PwC has appointed 52 new equity partners in areas of high growth, including technology, deals and private business.
Of these new equity partners, 31 are newly promoted, effective from 1 July, and 21 have been recruited externally over the past year.
Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC, commented: “These partner promotions reflect our continued investment across the UK for the long-term success of our clients, our business and the wider economy. We remain focussed on maintaining a diverse and inclusive partnership that represents a broad range of skills, backgrounds and experience, and reflects our clients’ changing needs.
“Alongside the investment in our partners, we remain committed to developing the next generation of business leaders. We are looking to recruit over 1,200 graduates and 140 apprentices this year and have created new routes into our profession to continue to remove any barriers to success.”
Laura Hinton, head of people at PwC, added: “I’m delighted to see such a strong group of partners coming through this year, bringing with them a diverse range of skills that reflect the wide range of talent we have across the UK.
“We are committed to making PwC a place where anyone can succeed, regardless of background, gender or race. While we have made good progress, we’re not shifting the dial as fast as we would like to. Creating a truly diverse workforce at all levels requires commitment, action and a laser-like focus, which we will prioritise in order to deliver our diversity targets by 2020.”
The firm continues to invest in female leadership – 27% of the new partners are female and 40% of PwC’s 134 new director promotions are female. PwC recently published a 13.7% gender pay gap, with the firm becoming the largest employer to report the information under the government’s new regulations.
Earlier this year, the Financial Reporting Council announced the closure of an investigation into PwC’s auditing and accounting of Tesco.
Related reading
FRC launches investigation into PwC over BT audits
The investigation relates to PwC’s audits of the financial statements of BT Group between the years March 2015 and 2017
Price Bailey records double digit profit growth
The firm has announced like-for-like growth of 12% for the year ending 31 March 2017, generating over £25m in annual rolling fee income for the first time
Top 50+50 UK Accountancy Firms 2017 – Entries now open!
We invite accountancy firms from across the UK to complete the submission form to ensure that your firm is considered for entry into this year’s rankings
Submit your entry for the British Accountancy Awards!
The Awards take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 13 October and celebrate the impact that expertly designed and executed accountancy and finance strategies make to business performance and the bottom line