PwC appoints 52 new partners

PwC has appointed 52 new equity partners in areas of high growth, including technology, deals and private business.

Of these new equity partners, 31 are newly promoted, effective from 1 July, and 21 have been recruited externally over the past year.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC, commented: “These partner promotions reflect our continued investment across the UK for the long-term success of our clients, our business and the wider economy. We remain focussed on maintaining a diverse and inclusive partnership that represents a broad range of skills, backgrounds and experience, and reflects our clients’ changing needs.

“Alongside the investment in our partners, we remain committed to developing the next generation of business leaders. We are looking to recruit over 1,200 graduates and 140 apprentices this year and have created new routes into our profession to continue to remove any barriers to success.”

Laura Hinton, head of people at PwC, added: “I’m delighted to see such a strong group of partners coming through this year, bringing with them a diverse range of skills that reflect the wide range of talent we have across the UK.

“We are committed to making PwC a place where anyone can succeed, regardless of background, gender or race. While we have made good progress, we’re not shifting the dial as fast as we would like to. Creating a truly diverse workforce at all levels requires commitment, action and a laser-like focus, which we will prioritise in order to deliver our diversity targets by 2020.”

The firm continues to invest in female leadership – 27% of the new partners are female and 40% of PwC’s 134 new director promotions are female. PwC recently published a 13.7% gender pay gap, with the firm becoming the largest employer to report the information under the government’s new regulations.

Earlier this year, the Financial Reporting Council announced the closure of an investigation into PwC’s auditing and accounting of Tesco.