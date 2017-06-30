Submit your entry for the British Accountancy Awards!

The British Accountancy Awards are regarded as the industry’s most prestigious accolades. The Awards that will be taking place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 13 October will celebrate the impact that expertly designed and executed accountancy and finance strategies make to business performance and the bottom line. Now in its 7th year, the British Accountancy Awards will welcome over 600 guests from practices all over the country including the small local firms to the larger regional, national, and global players. The awards pinpoint professional development and highlight those that have demonstrated excellence in their profession.

This year to support all entries we worked closely with our judging panel to produce a guided Entry Pack. The guide contains details of all awards, with a breakdown of the criteria required for submitting an entry. There are also some helpful tips on how to get the most out of your entry and how to impress the judges.

In 2016 Farnell Clark were the winners of “Most Innovative Practice”, to help give you an idea of how to win, you can take a look at their entry here.

Categories this year include “Excellence in Accounting/ Finance Technology”, “Accounting Innovation Project of the year”, “Outstanding Community Engagement and Contribution”, “Audit Team of the Year”, “Partner of the Year” and many more. To view all this year’s categories and see how to enter, please visit www.britishaccountancyawards.co.uk/categories. Entries close 7 July.