Webinar: General Election 2017 – What happens now?

Two months ago, the election result seemed a foregone conclusion, with the Conservative Party set to make significant gains and return a large majority in the House of Commons.

The UK political landscape now looks radically different, as Theresa May battles to conclude ongoing discussions with the Democratic Unionist Party in a bid to cling on to Number 10.

The question is: what happens next?

Join us exactly one year on from the Brexit referendum on 23 June at 10:30am for an Accountancy Age webinar in which we discuss what it all means for the accountancy industry.

Our panel of experts will explore the key issues, from Making Tax Digital to Brexit to corporation tax, pensions, income tax reform and more.

Join the discussion to hear our panellists’ predictions, expectations and concerns for the coming weeks, months, and beyond.

Register here.

Meet our panel

Sally Jones, director for international trade policy at Deloitte

Sally Jones is Deloitte’s director for international trade policy, and a subject matter expert on trade and tax in the context of Brexit. She is responsible for Deloitte’s UK and global Brexit insight.

Sally sits on TheCityUK’s Liberalisation of Trade in Services committee, and has participated in trade missions. She has been called to give expert evidence to the House of Lords inquiry into the impact of Brexit on trade in non-financial services.

Sally is also involved in liaising with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS, formerly BIS) and Department for International Trade to represent the views of Deloitte and the wider Professional & Business Services (PBS) Sector. In this role she acts as the secretariat to the Professional & Business Services Council, a partnership between BEIS and the PBS industry.

Heather Self, partner at Pinsent Masons

Heather Self is a partner (non lawyer) at Pinsent Masons with over 30 years of experience in tax.

She has been group tax director at Scottish Power, where she advised on numerous corporate transactions, including the $5bn disposal of the regulated US energy business. She also worked at HMRC on complex disputes with FTSE 100 companies, and was a specialist adviser to the utilities sector, where she was involved in policy issues on energy generation and renewables.

She is a member of the CBI Tax Committee and a former chairman of the CIOT Technical committee. While at HMRC, she was a member of the joint working group on the development of the new Controlled Foreign Companies (CFC) regime.