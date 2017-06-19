Mazars appoints new corporate finance partner

Mazars has announced the appointment of a corporate finance partner.

Paul Joyce joins the firm as a partner and head of corporate finance in London. He has 12 years’ experience in mergers and acquisitions, and previously worked at Deloitte, where he led the firm’s corporate finance advisory relationships, focusing on the FTSE 250.

Joyce said: “I am really excited to be joining Mazars. The firm has grown strongly over the last few years and is committed to investing in and growing its corporate finance offering, particularly in London. This is a great opportunity to continue to build a high quality, tailored and client-focused corporate finance advisory business, focused on the London private equity and corporate market.”

UK head of corporate finance Oliver Hoffman said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to our team. His appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to strengthen its position in the corporate finance sector after an outstanding year. His extensive experience will add value to the services we already deliver for our clients.”

In January this year, Mazars appointed a new executive team in the UK. The firm also recruited 170 trainees last year across a range of practice areas.