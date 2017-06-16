Is inefficiency stealing your time and money?

How efficient are you in managing your time? Inefficiency often goes unnoticed, but the consequences are significant – you could be losing thousands of pounds in billable time.
Key time sucking tasks include managing deadlines, filing emails, searching for client data and engagement letter writing. All of these activities drain an accountant’s time, blocking opportunities for carrying out paid client work.
So, how can you take back time and improve your efficiency?
Find out how Logical Office can help you through implementing an efficient workflow, eliminating the need for manual filing, enabling immediate access to client data, speeding up engagement letter writing with set templates, and more.
Download the resource here.
Related reading
Grant Thornton appoints new tax director
Mark Pashley joins the East Midlands office in Leicester to lead the regional tax team, and becomes a member of the office’s senior leadership team
BDO appoints two non-executive directors as advisers to leadership team
Ex-Sky journalist Jeff Randall and strategist Russell King join the firm to advise the leadership team with effect from 1 July 2017
CIMA elects new president
David Stanford, who has been deputy president of CIMA for the past year, has been elected as the professional body's new president for a one-year term
Transparent currency trade: How to achieve costs visibility
Do you know how much margin is being charged on currency exchange services?