Grant Thornton appoints new tax director

Grant Thornton has announced the appointment a new tax director in its East Midlands office in Leicester.

Mark Pashley joins the firm to lead the regional tax team, and becomes a member of the office’s senior leadership team.

Pashley’s previous roles have included a partner position at PKF Cooper Parry, where he was head of the capital allowances team, and head of tax at the Tenon Group in Nottingham.

Pashley said: “This is a great opportunity to be part of a professional, respected organisation, to work with ambitious, quality clients, and with the support of a talented team. I am looking forward to working closely with East Midlands clients again, and delivering the best tax advice to support their plans. Furthermore, as a member of the practice’s senior team, developing the business, team and regional office, plays to my strengths and presents the opportunity to utilise my experience.

“The East Midlands has a great number of dynamic businesses and entrepreneurs operating in a range of sectors, each with different economic opportunities and challenges. They need good advice, and particularly reliable tax advice to help them meet their aspirations. This is a fantastic opportunity to take a proactive role in this thriving regional market.”

Chris Frostwick, partner at the firm, said: “Mark’s appointment is an important step in our plans for the business in the East Midlands, as we continue to invest in all areas and in line with our growth plans. Our leadership team is now even stronger and brings together business skill and financial knowledge to support our clients, and steer the practice towards 2020.”

Grant Thornton recently announced two senior appointments to its forensic and investigation services team and real estate tax team.