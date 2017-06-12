BDO appoints two non-executive directors as advisers to leadership team

BDO has announced the appointment of two non-executive directors, effective 1 July 2017.

Ex-Sky journalist Jeff Randall and strategist Russell King join the firm to advise the leadership team. BDO said the appointments were part of a strategy to “raise the bar on quality, trust and governance”.

Randall has had senior roles at the BBC, Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph, and presented the Jeff Randall Live show on Sky News. He has held a non-executive director role at Babcock International since 2014.

King holds non-executive positions at FTSE companies Interserve, Spectris and Aggreko in addition to Hummingbird Resources, which is listed on the AIM. He has significant experience in business strategy, turnaround, HR and people development.

Randall and King join Simon Figgis who became a non-executive director in 2013. Lesley MacDonagh, one of the first individuals to be appointed as a non-executive director by BDO, will step down from her role following the appointments. She has held the non-exec position for nine years.

Senior partner at BDO Mark Bomer said: “The world in which we live and work is changing at rapid speed. Developments in technology, regulation and globalisation, combined with an uncertain relationship with the EU and the ever-increasing war on talent, means that many of the boundaries that once governed the way organisations do business are changing or disappearing altogether.

“As a firm we are clear on our business priorities. Our people, our reputation and our track record for quality are all crucial elements to our future success. Our three INEs represent a diverse mix of experience and skill sets that are representative of the talented people we have within our business and the entrepreneurial and ambitious clients we advise every day.”

Commenting on MacDonagh’s departure, Bomer said: “Lesley has made an outstanding contribution over many years, drawing on her deep understanding of professional services and wider business experience to support and positively challenge the leadership team to think and act differently.

“We thank Lesley for the exceptional advice and guidance she has given us during the last nine years and we are sorry to see her go.”

Last week, the firm announced 15 partner promotions across the tax and audit practices, and the advisory team.